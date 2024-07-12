EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.37. EVI Industries shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 15,228 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $253.60 million, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
