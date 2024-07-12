EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jul 12th, 2024

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIGet Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.37. EVI Industries shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 15,228 shares changing hands.

EVI Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $253.60 million, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 35.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in EVI Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in EVI Industries by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

