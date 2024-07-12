Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Down 3.6%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 24,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 140,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

