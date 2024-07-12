Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Experian Trading Up 0.8 %

EXPGY opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Experian Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

