Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 49,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 384,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.22. 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,839,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $446.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

