Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.78. 2,246,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,841,543. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

