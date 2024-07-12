FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FATBB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. 2,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

About FAT Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.08%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

