Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $1.14

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001974 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $91.35 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

