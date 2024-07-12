Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.78

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 284686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,300,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 152,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 129,429 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.