Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.78

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 284686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,300,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 152,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 129,429 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
