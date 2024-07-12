Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $76.33. 636,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,472. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

