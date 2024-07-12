Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) is Custos Family Office LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Custos Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for 6.5% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC owned 1.60% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FVAL traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,641. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a market cap of $823.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.