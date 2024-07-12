Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $136,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $14.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $498.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,080,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.