Financial Council LLC Purchases Shares of 1,261 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Council LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $8.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,572,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,811. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

