Financial Review: Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) versus Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lobo EV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson 11.03% 19.48% 5.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lobo EV Technologies $15.48 million 1.35 $970,000.00 N/A N/A Harley-Davidson $5.84 billion 0.80 $706.59 million $4.50 7.74

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and Harley-Davidson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Lobo EV Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lobo EV Technologies and Harley-Davidson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lobo EV Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Harley-Davidson 0 2 5 0 2.71

Harley-Davidson has a consensus price target of $44.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.79%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Lobo EV Technologies.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Lobo EV Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services. It offers electric vehicles and accessories, such as two-wheeled e-bicycles and e-mopeds, three-wheeled electric vehicles, four-wheeled electric off-highway shuttles, batteries, and parts and accessories, as well as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. The company provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services for automotive electronics, such as multimedia interactive systems, multifunctional rear-view mirrors, and dash-cams. The company was formerly known as LOBO AI Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. in December 2021. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Wealthford Capital Ltd.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale insurance and voluntary protection products. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

