First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.57.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

