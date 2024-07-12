First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 1,902,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,051,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $636.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,893,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,408,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 609,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,325 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 583,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,786.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 446,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

