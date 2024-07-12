First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

