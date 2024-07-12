First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 536.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FAD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.88. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $126.88. The company has a market cap of $209.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.07.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
