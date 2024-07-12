First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 194,180 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 434,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 19,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,570. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

