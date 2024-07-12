First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Down 45.9% in June

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.76. 88,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,179. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

