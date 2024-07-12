FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.71

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.71 and last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 8486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDF. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,298,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,513,000 after acquiring an additional 121,940 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 235.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,680,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 415,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

