Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.94. 20,823,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 50,374,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 612.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 492,370 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 935.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 339,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 306,614 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.