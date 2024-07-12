Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,558. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

