Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,416 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 302.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,393,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,028 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $66,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $994,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669,821. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

