Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.41

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 1296714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

