Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 15,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,290,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $224,440.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 0.6 %

TTSH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,367. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

