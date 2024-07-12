FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cencora in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $13.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.46. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

Cencora stock opened at $222.00 on Wednesday. Cencora has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average is $229.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $650,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

