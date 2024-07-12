Gallacher Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after buying an additional 930,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after buying an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,601,000 after acquiring an additional 589,831 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,224,713,000 after acquiring an additional 412,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.07. 352,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.87. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

