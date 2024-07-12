Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.74. 495,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,033. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

