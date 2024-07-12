Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $259,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.5 %

Fair Isaac stock traded up $23.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,590.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,815. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $808.49 and a 12 month high of $1,599.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,393.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,285.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.