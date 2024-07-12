Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 819 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.52. The stock had a trading volume of 451,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.87 and its 200 day moving average is $239.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,831 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,951. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

