Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.93. 283,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $525.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.22. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

