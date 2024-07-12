Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 927 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 878,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

