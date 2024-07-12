Gallacher Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.10. 423,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,320. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.07. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

