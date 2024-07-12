Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. 1,126,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,778. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

