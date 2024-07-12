Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3,475.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.33. 262,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.16 and a 200 day moving average of $296.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,978,483. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

