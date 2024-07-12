Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 821 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.24.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI traded up $7.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.17. 422,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.85 and a 200 day moving average of $245.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.