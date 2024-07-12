GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.22

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 6434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on GCMG. UBS Group raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

