Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,102 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 196.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IRM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,928 shares of company stock valued at $9,726,673. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

