Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 539,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,285,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,026,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $20.17 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

