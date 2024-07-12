Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 910.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

