Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,028,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 349,788 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,807,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139,552 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,920,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

