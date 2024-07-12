Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

