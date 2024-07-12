Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,065,000 after acquiring an additional 63,191 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,960,000 after buying an additional 127,214 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.