Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,194,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $344.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.