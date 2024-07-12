Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $317,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

