Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $73,476,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Ciena by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,654 shares of company stock valued at $929,794 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

