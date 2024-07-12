Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,985.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

