Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after acquiring an additional 110,790 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

