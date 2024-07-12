General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in General Electric by 1,711.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 213,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 202,109 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in General Electric by 12.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.58. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

