Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $265.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.85. The stock has a market cap of $485.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on V. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
